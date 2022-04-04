Late 2021 storms account for nearly all of 2022 snowpack

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The fence around the snow pillow at the SNOTEL site near Mt. Rose summit that is usually buried in the snow was visible on Monday, showcasing just how dry this year has been.

“We’ve already lost about a third of the snow this year at our SNOTEL sites,” explained hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.

At the Mt. Rose site the snow was 55 inches deep, with 24 inches of water content – about 70% of normal for this time of year.

“Our water year precipitation percentages were close to a normal amount, but it all came in October and December,” said Anderson.

Despite the lack of precipitation in 2022, water usage can go on as normal.

“It’s not in great shape but there is still enough water in there to provide normal river flows throughout the summer months,” said Bill Hauck of TMWA.

Hauck provided the best news of the day, saying that through efforts made in recent years, our ability to store water in the Truckee Meadows has never been better.

“In fact by the summer will have more water in storage than we’ve ever had,” Hauck mentioned.

And as for Lake Tahoe, Hauck says it sits about a foot above the rim and it isn’t expected to get much higher.

