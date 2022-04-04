Katey’s Craft Corner: Trish Lyle shows off all the things you can make using fabric ‘jelly rolls’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These jelly rolls are not for eating. The term ‘jelly roll,’ when referring to crafting and not baking, is a bundle of precut fabric strips, which are often used to make quilts, rugs, placemats, bowls, bags and even Christmas tree skirts. You can these bundles of pre-cut 2.5″ x 42″ pieces of fabric at any craft store, including Sierra Sewing Quilting and Vacuums.

That’s where you’ll also find marketing manager, Trish Lyle, who loves to help people with her expert craft knowledge. On Morning Break, she showed us how to make a bag using the ‘jelly roll’ technique.

Supplies:

Jelly Roll or Scrap Fabric (must be 2.5″ wide)

Jelly Roll Sasher (a must have tool)

Cotton Batting or Fusible Batting

Thread (make it match, stand out or go invisible)

Directions:

Grab a Jelly Roll or cut 2.5″ wide strips all different lengths. Sew strips together end to end on the bias (diagonal). Layer with batting of choice. Feed through Jelly Roll Sasher. Sew into “cording.” Start project working from the center/bottom out.

To learn more, Sierra Sewing Quilting and Vacuums offers crafting classes. Every Thursday night at 5:30, Lyle also does a Facebook Live sale through the Reno Facebook page. You can also follow their Carson City store Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube.

