Advertisement

Katey’s Craft Corner: Trish Lyle shows off all the things you can make using fabric ‘jelly rolls’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These jelly rolls are not for eating. The term ‘jelly roll,’ when referring to crafting and not baking, is a bundle of precut fabric strips, which are often used to make quilts, rugs, placemats, bowls, bags and even Christmas tree skirts. You can these bundles of pre-cut 2.5″ x 42″ pieces of fabric at any craft store, including Sierra Sewing Quilting and Vacuums.

That’s where you’ll also find marketing manager, Trish Lyle, who loves to help people with her expert craft knowledge. On Morning Break, she showed us how to make a bag using the ‘jelly roll’ technique.

Supplies:

  • Jelly Roll or Scrap Fabric (must be 2.5″ wide)
  • Jelly Roll Sasher (a must have tool)
  • Cotton Batting or Fusible Batting
  • Thread (make it match, stand out or go invisible)

Directions:

  1. Grab a Jelly Roll or cut 2.5″ wide strips all different lengths.
  2. Sew strips together end to end on the bias (diagonal).
  3. Layer with batting of choice.
  4. Feed through Jelly Roll Sasher.
  5. Sew into “cording.”
  6. Start project working from the center/bottom out.

To learn more, Sierra Sewing Quilting and Vacuums offers crafting classes. Every Thursday night at 5:30, Lyle also does a Facebook Live sale through the Reno Facebook page. You can also follow their Carson City store Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected in the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Troy Driver accused of shooting and killing Naomi Irion before burying body

Latest News

Nevada scores in every inning at the plate to pummel Sac State 20-5
Nevada scores in every inning at the plate to pummel Sac State 20-5
UNR leading project to address urban, rural water issues
UNR leads collaborative effort to address water issues
Wolf Pack with an efficient 20 runs on 21 hits; team looks forward to UNLV this weekend
Nevada scores in every inning at the plate to pummel Sac State 20-5
Swatting call leads to law enforcement response in Palomino Valley
Chicks at Andelin Farm
Baby Animals Days at Andelin Family Farm