Have a Heart: Meet Akira, Tre’Mill, and Rahquain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Meet Akira, Tre’Mill and Rahquain; three siblings who need a loving home where they can flourish and grow. These siblings love each other very much, though like many other siblings, they display some sibling rivalry and can trigger one another.

Akira is a happy and kind young lady, who is somewhat of an introvert. She is strong willed, enjoys her privacy and spending time in her room but enjoys receiving 1:1 attention. Akira is the eldest sibling and has been in the role of caregiver most of her life and for the first time, is now having the opportunity to just be a kid. Akira is artistic, loves Anime, Cosplay, Furry’s and can sometimes live in a fantasy land. She loves pizza and hamburgers but has an allergy to kiwis.

Tre’Mill is a polite, fun, and outgoing child, who gets along well with adults and kiddos alike in his current home. He warms up to people quickly, is thoughtful and is supportive of his peers. Tre’Mill enjoys receiving 1:1 attention and helping others, but is not afraid to speak up if he disagrees with something. He enjoys reading and best expresses his thoughts and feelings through art. Tre’Mill loves pepperoni pizza, corn dogs, playing games on the computer (i.e., Roblox, Minecraft), LEGO’s and playing and collecting Beyblades. Outdoor activities are something that he also enjoys, like jumping on the trampoline and playing basketball. He is very competitive and does not like to lose. Tre’Mill wants to travel to Disneyland one day and be a police officer when he grows up.

Rahquain is a smart, sweet, kind, and affectionate little guy, who gives affection to everyone he meets. He is your typical 6-year-old boy, who enjoys being active, whether it is playing outside, playing ball, swinging, or running around. Amongst his other interests, are electronics, toy cars, superheroes and Roblox. Rahquain loves animals, school, learning, and is a great friend. His favorite foods are spaghetti and fruit snacks, but he will try new foods, always keeping an open mind.

Akira, Tre’Mill and Rahquain are sweet children, who have love to share and whose unique qualities make them who they are. These three siblings have experienced significant trauma and need a family who is patient, loving and supportive. They will need a structured home with a family that understands trauma, will earn their trust, and can make them feel safe. Their family will need to be open minded, consistent and offer them unconditional support, guidance, supervision, and a willingness to assist in their emotional, cognitive, and physical development. If you are interested in learning more about Akira, Tre’Mill and Rahquain, please contact Brenda at Bsilis@washoecounty.gov

