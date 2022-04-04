Celebration of Life for Naomi Irion planned for Sunday

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life is planned for Naomi Irion.

The 18-year-old was abducted on March 12 from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Her body was found 17 days later in a shallow grave in a remote area of Churchill County.

The community will come together and honor her life Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Out of Town Park in Fernley from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear solid colored shirts to represent the colors of the rainbow, Naomi’s favorite.

Correspondence for the family can be sent to:

Irion Family

1380 N US Hwy 95 STE 1

Box 118

Fernley, NV 89408

