Celebration of Life for Naomi Irion planned for Sunday

Friends and family of Naomi Irion come together for candlelight vigil on March 22, 2022.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life is planned for Naomi Irion.

The 18-year-old was abducted on March 12 from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Her body was found 17 days later in a shallow grave in a remote area of Churchill County.

The community will come together and honor her life Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Out of Town Park in Fernley from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear solid colored shirts to represent the colors of the rainbow, Naomi’s favorite.

Correspondence for the family can be sent to:

Irion Family

1380 N US Hwy 95 STE 1

Box 118

Fernley, NV 89408

