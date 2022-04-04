Celebration of Life for Naomi Irion planned for Sunday
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life is planned for Naomi Irion.
The 18-year-old was abducted on March 12 from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Her body was found 17 days later in a shallow grave in a remote area of Churchill County.
The community will come together and honor her life Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Out of Town Park in Fernley from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to wear solid colored shirts to represent the colors of the rainbow, Naomi’s favorite.
Correspondence for the family can be sent to:
Irion Family
1380 N US Hwy 95 STE 1
Box 118
Fernley, NV 89408
