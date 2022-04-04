Advertisement

Biden speaks on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

President Joe Biden spoke Monday on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994,” Biden said. “There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic, but we all know we need to move faster, getting more people working in this industry that they can rely on and raise a family on.”

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected in the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Troy Driver accused of shooting and killing Naomi Irion before burying body

Latest News

The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
The Oklahoma House has given final legislative approval to a bill that would make performing an...
Abortion rights advocates gather in Okla. to protest anti-abortion bills
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more
A teacher in Estill County, Kentucky has resigned after writing a pro-LGBTQ message on his...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message