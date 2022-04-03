Advertisement

Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Reno Saturday night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at S. McCarran Boulevard and Capital Boulevard. Road closures were in effect for more than 7 hours while officers investigated the scene.

The Reno Police Department says a woman driving a Chevrolet car went off the road and hit a tree. Two children, ages 9 and 3, were also in the vehicle. None of the people were wearing seat belts.

Officers believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

RTC VANPOOL provides transportation for groups of 5 to 14 people.
Saving money on gas with commuter vans
First responders work to clear a crash at Moana Lane and Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nev. on March...
Driver arrested after south Reno crash
The Road Ahead with RTC: McCarran Blvd. Study
The Road Ahead with RTC: McCarran Blvd. Study
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
California car owners could get up to $800 for gas