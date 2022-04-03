Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in east Reno Saturday night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at S. McCarran Boulevard and Capital Boulevard. Road closures were in effect for more than 7 hours while officers investigated the scene.

The Reno Police Department says a woman driving a Chevrolet car went off the road and hit a tree. Two children, ages 9 and 3, were also in the vehicle. None of the people were wearing seat belts.

Officers believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.