Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrating one of Reno’s most iconic figures.

Saturday afternoon Reno’s own David Wise, fresh off his third Olympic medal in the Men’s Ski Halfpipe, held a party at the Atlantis.

But something else was in play.

“We do have an addiction problem here,” Wise said of his community. “We also have an affordable housing problem here. For me those issues seemed like something we can partner with the Empowerment Center on and do something about. That’s what makes it so special.”

100% of the proceeds from the party will go to the staff at the Empowerment Center - an organization that helps women battling substance abuse.

“We come along and provide any assistance that the individual needs and then help them transition back into the community,” explained Roxanne DeCarlo, the center’s executive director.

The Wise family volunteers at the center. To help raise money David brought some of his gear from this year’s Olympics in Beijing.

“I pretty much just emptied out my garage,” he laughed. “These are all the things that are taking up space. Some of them are valuable. Some might not be that valuable. We’re just getting rid of some cool stuff and give people the opportunity to join me in my Olympic journey and purchase some priceless items.”

One Empowerment Center project that will see the benefit of Saturday’s event is the Marvel Way Complex. The apartments will provide affordable housing to low-income individuals and provide a sober environment. The units are not transitional. People can feel like they have a place to call home.

“That is the key and missing piece in our area is having supportive housing for people in early recovery,” said DeCarlo.

The goal is to raise at least $10,000 from the dinner and auction.

