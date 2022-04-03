Advertisement

Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center

4-2-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:54 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrating one of Reno’s most iconic figures.

Saturday afternoon Reno’s own David Wise, fresh off his third Olympic medal in the Men’s Ski Halfpipe, held a party at the Atlantis.

But something else was in play.

“We do have an addiction problem here,” Wise said of his community. “We also have an affordable housing problem here. For me those issues seemed like something we can partner with the Empowerment Center on and do something about. That’s what makes it so special.”

100% of the proceeds from the party will go to the staff at the Empowerment Center - an organization that helps women battling substance abuse.

“We come along and provide any assistance that the individual needs and then help them transition back into the community,” explained Roxanne DeCarlo, the center’s executive director.

The Wise family volunteers at the center. To help raise money David brought some of his gear from this year’s Olympics in Beijing.

“I pretty much just emptied out my garage,” he laughed. “These are all the things that are taking up space. Some of them are valuable. Some might not be that valuable. We’re just getting rid of some cool stuff and give people the opportunity to join me in my Olympic journey and purchase some priceless items.”

One Empowerment Center project that will see the benefit of Saturday’s event is the Marvel Way Complex. The apartments will provide affordable housing to low-income individuals and provide a sober environment. The units are not transitional. People can feel like they have a place to call home.

“That is the key and missing piece in our area is having supportive housing for people in early recovery,” said DeCarlo.

The goal is to raise at least $10,000 from the dinner and auction.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
Community Hot Air Balloon event
Local hot air balloonists host community event
World Autism Day
Newton Learning Center celebrates world autism awareness day