Two teens arrested in Reno shooting and robbery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two teens have been arrested in the Nov. 22 beating, shooting and robbery of a person near the Reno Veterans Administration Hospital, the Regional Gang Unit said Saturday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery and a 13-year-old male was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial injury and mayhem. Because they are juveniles, the RGU did not release their names.

In the late evening hours of Nov. 22, a person only described as male went to the 1200 block of Albion Way across from Wilkinson Park to meet a friend, the RGU said.

At least four suspected gang members attacked him and tried to take his property, the RGU said. They beat him when he tried to keep his property and one suspect shot him three times, the RGU said. He survived but has permanent injuries, the RGU said.

RGU detectives arrested one suspect Thursday and another on Friday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-3342677 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The Regional Gang Unit is comprised of officers and detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Washoe County School District Police Department the Division of Parole and Probation.

