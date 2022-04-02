Advertisement

Two teens arrested in Reno shooting and robbery

((Source: WALB))
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two teens have been arrested in the Nov. 22 beating, shooting and robbery of a person near the Reno Veterans Administration Hospital, the Regional Gang Unit said Saturday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery and a 13-year-old male was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial injury and mayhem. Because they are juveniles, the RGU did not release their names.

In the late evening hours of Nov. 22, a person only described as male went to the 1200 block of Albion Way across from Wilkinson Park to meet a friend, the RGU said.

At least four suspected gang members attacked him and tried to take his property, the RGU said. They beat him when he tried to keep his property and one suspect shot him three times, the RGU said. He survived but has permanent injuries, the RGU said.

RGU detectives arrested one suspect Thursday and another on Friday.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-3342677 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The Regional Gang Unit is comprised of officers and detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Washoe County School District Police Department the Division of Parole and Probation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
Community Hot Air Balloon event
Local hot air balloonists host community event
100% of proceeds from party to go toward helping women battling substance abuse
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
World Autism Day
Newton Learning Center celebrates world autism awareness day