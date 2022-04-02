Advertisement

Suspect arrested for alleged shots fired into southeast Reno home

Luis Alberto Vasquez-Lopez
Luis Alberto Vasquez-Lopez(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 19-year-old has been arrested after he was linked to a March 1 shooting into a southeast Reno home where adults and children were sleeping, the Regional Gang Unit reported Saturday.

Luis Alberto Vasquez-Lopez is being held in the Washoe County jail on a dozen charges, including firing a gun into an occupied home, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse and failing to register as a sex offender.

The RGU said people sleeping in a Smithridge Park Townhouses home were awakened early March 1 after several bullets were fired into their home.

Vasquez-Lopez was a suspect. Police pulled over his vehicle on March 4 and police found a handgun ad shell casings consistent with the March 1 shots into the home. Vasquez-Lopez was taken into custody on unrelated charges. On Friday, ballistics tests confirmed it was the gun used in the March 1 incident, RGU said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The Regional Gang Unit is comprised of officers and detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Washoe County School District Police Department the Division of Parole and Probation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
Community Hot Air Balloon event
Local hot air balloonists host community event
100% of proceeds from party to go toward helping women battling substance abuse
Celebration for Olympian David Wise helps raise money for Empowerment Center
World Autism Day
Newton Learning Center celebrates world autism awareness day