Suspect arrested for alleged shots fired into southeast Reno home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 19-year-old has been arrested after he was linked to a March 1 shooting into a southeast Reno home where adults and children were sleeping, the Regional Gang Unit reported Saturday.

Luis Alberto Vasquez-Lopez is being held in the Washoe County jail on a dozen charges, including firing a gun into an occupied home, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse and failing to register as a sex offender.

The RGU said people sleeping in a Smithridge Park Townhouses home were awakened early March 1 after several bullets were fired into their home.

Vasquez-Lopez was a suspect. Police pulled over his vehicle on March 4 and police found a handgun ad shell casings consistent with the March 1 shots into the home. Vasquez-Lopez was taken into custody on unrelated charges. On Friday, ballistics tests confirmed it was the gun used in the March 1 incident, RGU said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The Regional Gang Unit is comprised of officers and detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Washoe County School District Police Department the Division of Parole and Probation.

