Southbound McCarran Blvd in Sparks reopens after crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Southbound McCarran Boulevard was closed for almost 90 minutes near Interstate 80 in Sparks after a two-vehicle crash Friday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

It appears a motorcycle ran a red light and crashed into a sedan at about 8:39 p.m., the NHP said. The motorcyclist was ejected and received injuries that were not life-threatening, the NHP said. No one in the sedan was injured.

The NHP is investigating impairment as a cause of the crash.

