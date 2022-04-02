Advertisement

Southbound McCarran Blvd in Sparks reopens after crash

The scene of a motorcycle crash on McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
The scene of a motorcycle crash on McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:09 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Southbound McCarran Boulevard was closed for almost 90 minutes near Interstate 80 in Sparks after a two-vehicle crash Friday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

It appears a motorcycle ran a red light and crashed into a sedan at about 8:39 p.m., the NHP said. The motorcyclist was ejected and received injuries that were not life-threatening, the NHP said. No one in the sedan was injured.

The NHP is investigating impairment as a cause of the crash.

