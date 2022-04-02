Reno Arch goes blue and green for Donate Life Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Arch is going blue and green to raise awareness about National Donate Life Month.

City of Reno officials are gathering on the first day of April for a special ceremony, where the lights will turn blue and green for the entire month of April. They’re hoping to encourage Northern Nevadans to register as organ donors and give the gift of life.

Donor Network West says there are more than 600 Nevadans awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. Those who register as a donor can make a difference.

Alex Anderson registered as a donor when he was 19 years old. When he died in May 2020 at the age of 38, he was able to help save the lives of four people as an organ donor. Dr. Diana Lujan was one of them. She was the recipient of Anderson’s liver, after waiting three years for a transplant. Dr. Lujan calls Anderson a hero to her and her children.

“Every day is a bucket list. Every day, you wake up and you’re breathing, you’re alive. It’s a blessing. I’m thankful every day. I think of Alex every day,” she says.

“Having Diana in my life and the life of my family is one of Alex’s legacies that we treasure,” says Dawn Tindal, Anderson’s mother, who lives in Reno. She says raising awareness will get more people comfortable talking about organ donation and hopefully get more people to register as organ donors.

Donor Network West says one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal as many as 75 people through tissue donation.

