Pinwheels for Prevention raises awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -”Please reach out, find good mentors and care for your mental heath...” was the advice from one survivor of child abuse to the anonymous ones who may have experienced or may currently be experiencing abuse.

Crowds of people gathered in front of the Nevada Legislature building to support every child’s right to a safe and happy life.

“We should work hard to make sure that children and families feel they can reach out to get support when they need it and they’re not lesser because of it none of us are lesser because we need support,” said Amanda Haboush-Deloye, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Nevada, while speaking to event attendees.

After a few words from advocates, everyone in attendance got to plant a pinwheel on the front lawn of Nevada’s Legislative building. Each one representing the happy, carefree, and safe life every child deserves to have.

“What we really want to see is individuals becoming aware of the very valuable contributions they can make to the healthiness of our children’s lives, just by being engaged, being involved, and being aware of the signs of child abuse and the support that families need,” said Rhonda Roth, with Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

From July 2020 through June 2021 - Nevada had over 3,000 cases of child abuse and neglect, and nearly 2,900 children taken from their homes and into Child Protective Services; thats according to the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.

“We have to remember that many times children who are abused, they come from parents who were abused themselves or parents who are having drug addiction and drug issues and it makes them unable to care for their children...we have to get out of that shame and condemnation (for parents,) to say ‘Hey its ok - do you need help? I would love to help you, let me show you these services,” said Tiffanie Story, Advocate, Washoe Casa Foundation.

Local Enforcement from Washoe County, Reno, and Carson City were also in attendance in solidarity with the event cause.

“It’s about building that partnership, showing children that us as first responders, we’re not only there when we need to arrest someone, but we’re there for help - so if they don’t know where to reach out to, you can reach out to us,” said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.

To learn more about Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, click here.

To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse Nevada, click here.

To learn more about Advocates to End Domestic Violence, click here.

Below are phone numbers you can call to report child abuse & neglect in Nevada:

Washoe County (Reno/Sparks) - 833-900-SAFE

Clark County (Las Vegas/Henderson) - 702-399-0081

All other counties - 833-803-1041

Afterhours, weekends, and holidays - 833-803-1183

