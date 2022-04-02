Newton Learning Center celebrates world autism awareness day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and the Newton Learning Center in Reno hosted a carnival to celebrate.

Students from the learning center brought their families to the school for crafts, snacks and a whole lot of games. There were activities like throw-the-ping-pong ball in the cup of water and boat races where students had to blow through a straw to get the boats to sail.

But it didn’t take long before the water guns came out and a full on battle ensued!

“Right now, we’re having like a carnival thing and the reason why I’m wet is because I just got sprayed,” 11-year-old student, Bobby Cross, said.

The Newton Learning Center works with kids off all ages to make sure they get the education they need in a way that caters to their learning speed and style.

“I want people to know that we are celebrating world autism day for our kids because when you’ve met on kid with autism, you’ve met one kids with autism,” the school’s director, RJ Larrieu, said. “And today is about celebrating their uniqueness and their individualism.”

To find out more about the school, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

