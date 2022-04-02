Nevada university regents OK separation agreement for chancellor

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) -Nineteen months into the job, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose is out.

The University of Nevada System Board of Regents on Friday approved a separation agreement for Rose that will pay her about $610,000.

Rose took over the top position in the Silver State’s higher education system, which has about 100,000 students, in September 2020.

She had 25 years of higher education experience, including serving as chancellor of the Oregon university system from 2013 to 2014.

Rose started her career as a political science professor. A former Oregon governor lauded the choice when the Nevada Board of Regents hired her.

Nevada has eight higher education institutions, including two universities that grant doctoral degrees as well as other colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

