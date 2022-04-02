Advertisement

Nevada university regents OK separation agreement for chancellor

Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.(Western Nevada College)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KOLO) -Nineteen months into the job, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose is out.

The University of Nevada System Board of Regents on Friday approved a separation agreement for Rose that will pay her about $610,000.

Rose took over the top position in the Silver State’s higher education system, which has about 100,000 students, in September 2020.

She had 25 years of higher education experience, including serving as chancellor of the Oregon university system from 2013 to 2014.

Rose started her career as a political science professor. A former Oregon governor lauded the choice when the Nevada Board of Regents hired her.

Nevada has eight higher education institutions, including two universities that grant doctoral degrees as well as other colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer