Nevada gets its first public health resource officer

Allison Genco , Nevada’s first public health resource officer.
Allison Genco , Nevada’s first public health resource officer.(Nevada Governor's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Allison Genco takes over as Nevada’s first public health resource officer on April 11.

The 2021 Nevada Legislature created the position. The job is to analyze Nevada’s public health infrastructure and make recommendations to meet unmet needs, find opportunities for federal and private grant funding and improve coordination between providers of public health services. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said in a statement.

Genco most recently worked with the governor’s Nevada Health Response team in support of the state’s COVID-19 response. She previously served as reproductive health coordinator with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Genco received her bachelor’s degree in community health sciences with a specialization in public health from the University of Nevada, Reno. She teaches grant writing at the UNR Extended Studies program and sits on the Northern Nevada Chapter Board of the Nevada Public Health Association.

“I am excited that Allison will continue her service to the state in this role,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Throughout COVID-19 we have seen areas where we can develop a stronger, more resilient public health infrastructure and Allison will be key to bringing partners to the table to better understand the needs of our state, funding opportunities we can leverage and how to better serve Nevadans in all regions of the state.”

