Missing hiker’s body found in LA park with dog by his side

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Oscar Alejandro...
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.(Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Hernandez was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park.

His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. A relative says the dog apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks.

Hernandez was last seen near the park’s merry-go-round hiking trails. There’s no immediate word on the cause of his death.

