Carson City gun store will host free situational awareness class in Fernley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the recent murders of Naomi Irion and Anna Scott, Battle Born Ammunition in Carson City, felt it was the right time to host a free self-defense class.

“It’s called, Refuse To Be A Victim,” said Kristy Scott, owner of Battle Born Ammunition. “Some of the things in that class, to me, were quietly brilliant because as women, let’s say we’re broken down by the side of the road, one of the things this class teaches you is instead of sitting in the driver’s seat and making your calls... you get into the passenger seat and that way anybody coming by is going to think ‘Oh, they’re with somebody’.”

Scott says for her it’s a calling to help others be survivors.

“When I was 18 years old, I was stalked and survived a very violent sexual assault during a home invasion at my house and I wound up getting into the gun business,” said Scott. “My passion is teaching other people, they can survive and how to get through these things.

Although the class is part of an NRA course, it won’t be highlighting guns.

“It’s all about us becoming less of a target and is for men and women,” said Scott. “It talks about like, cybersecurity, home security, work security, pretty much everywhere, but is a situational awareness class”

The training will also include demonstrations on how to use defense spray, a stun gun, and a personal alarm, very easy to activate.

“We’ve heard of all sorts of stories about women that have been missing in Reno for a long time. In fact, I would like to bring some attention to this young lady,” said Scott while pulling a missing person flyer. “This is my dear friend Melanie’s daughter; she has been missing from near Bishop area. It’ll be four years in October, not a word.”

Mono County, California. October 13, 2018. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. (KOLO)

The Refuse To Be A Victim class will take place on Sunday, April 24 at the Fernley Community Center from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It is available for those ages 11 and up. There are 100 spots available and 15 people have already registered.

Scott says if more than 100 people sign up, she’s willing to do another class. He plan is to also offer the class in Dayton, Yerington and Carson City.

The store will be taking donations to cover material costs or to support any charity of the family’s choice.

If you are interested, sign up through Facebook or email sales@battlebornammo.com.

Battle Born Ammunition also offers Concealed Weapon Permit or CCW.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.