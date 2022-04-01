Safety apps and features on your phone offer personal security

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - About 1 in 6 women and 1 in 17 men have experienced stalking.

In today’s world, for most of us, our smartphones are always by our side and by simply downloading safety apps you can give yourself an extra layer of protection.

Whether you have an iPhone or android, there are apps and programs that make it easy to alert friends, family, and law enforcement when/if those moments of potential danger occur.

Those apps include but are not limited to:

“Being situationally aware and understanding of where you are, and what’s happening - is the best thing you have - you’re not behind the what we call in law enforcement as the ‘O.O.D.A loop,’ that’s Observe Orient Decide and Act,” said Sgt. Ryan Baker, with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department.

Another option is, that your smartphone itself comes programmed with Emergency Service features, both iPhones and androids.

