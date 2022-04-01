Advertisement

Nevada’s men’s golf team proving to be a force as Wolf Pack eyes Nationals

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The guys on the Wolf Pack’s golf team have something going, entering April as a top-40 program in the country according to GolfStat.

“The chemistry is awesome,” said head coach Jacob Wilner, “everybody gets along and works really hard and I think the results show.”

Nevada’s yet to finish below 7th in any of its events throughout both the Fall and Spring seasons. Most recently, the Pack placed 2nd at The Goodwin from Stanford University after posting its third-lowest score in program history.

Senior Peyton Callens was the tournament’s winner - his first collegiate victory. This week he was named the Mountain West Conference’s golfer of the week.

“It was a hell of a week. Emotions were running high. Coming down the stretch was crazy, all these emotions running through my body,” said Callens, who sunk a 15-foot birdie on the final hole to claim the title. “You could see it all come out on 18 when I made the final put.”

“The rest of my career, I can always say I got a college win.”

Callens’ triumph in Palo Alto made him Nevada’s second individual winner on the season. In November, senior Quim Vidal claimed the Saint Mary’s Invitational for his first win in Silver and Blue.

“Coach has always told me I had the potential to win but I didn’t believe it,” said Vidal. “After I won, it was insane. I played so good.”

The Pack credits its togetherness on and off the course.

“Outside of the golf team, there’s a few people we hang out with,” said Callens. “We all hang out with each other. We get together every weekend.”

With three straight trips to the NCAA’s Regional round, this year Nevada seems ready to take the next step.

“The end goal is to make it to Nationals,” said Callens. “I think our team is better this year.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Nevada Softball logo
Stolen Nevada softball equipment being replaced
3-30-22
Wolf Pack men's golf team enjoying strong season
Portland Trail Blazers forward Luke Babbitt, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried...
Luke Babbitt is the new Manogue High basketball coach
Nevada down 11-0, storms back to take lead, eventually falls 14-13 in extras
Nevada down 11-0, storms back to take lead, eventually falls 14-13 in extras