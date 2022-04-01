Nevada’s men’s golf team proving to be a force as Wolf Pack eyes Nationals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The guys on the Wolf Pack’s golf team have something going, entering April as a top-40 program in the country according to GolfStat.

“The chemistry is awesome,” said head coach Jacob Wilner, “everybody gets along and works really hard and I think the results show.”

Nevada’s yet to finish below 7th in any of its events throughout both the Fall and Spring seasons. Most recently, the Pack placed 2nd at The Goodwin from Stanford University after posting its third-lowest score in program history.

Senior Peyton Callens was the tournament’s winner - his first collegiate victory. This week he was named the Mountain West Conference’s golfer of the week.

“It was a hell of a week. Emotions were running high. Coming down the stretch was crazy, all these emotions running through my body,” said Callens, who sunk a 15-foot birdie on the final hole to claim the title. “You could see it all come out on 18 when I made the final put.”

“The rest of my career, I can always say I got a college win.”

Callens’ triumph in Palo Alto made him Nevada’s second individual winner on the season. In November, senior Quim Vidal claimed the Saint Mary’s Invitational for his first win in Silver and Blue.

“Coach has always told me I had the potential to win but I didn’t believe it,” said Vidal. “After I won, it was insane. I played so good.”

The Pack credits its togetherness on and off the course.

“Outside of the golf team, there’s a few people we hang out with,” said Callens. “We all hang out with each other. We get together every weekend.”

With three straight trips to the NCAA’s Regional round, this year Nevada seems ready to take the next step.

“The end goal is to make it to Nationals,” said Callens. “I think our team is better this year.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.