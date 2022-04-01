Five finalists announced for WCSD superintendent position

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Five finalists were announced Friday to fill the Washoe County School District superintendent position starting July 1, 2022.

The finalists are:

Jhone Ebert, Md.E, Carson City, NV

Susan Enfield, Ed.D., Normandy Park, WA

Sherrell Hobbs, Ph.D., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Shawn T. Loescher, Ed.D., San Diego, CA

Caprice Young, Ed.D., Los Angeles, CA

WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill announced her retirement last September which takes effect at the end of this school year.

Washoe County School District Superintendent Kristen McNeill (Washoe County School District)

The process of selecting a new superintendent started in December 2021 and included a national recruitment effort. According to the school district, the search included both traditional education candidates and non-traditional candidates, including those with business or military backgrounds who had a strong connection to education.

Thirty-six applications were received, 20 met the requirements for consideration, and the five finalists were the most qualified, the school district said.

The next step in the selection process includes the following:

Virtual interviews of each candidate will be conducted by the Board of Trustees on April 8. This open meeting can be attended in person or viewed virtually . The specific meeting time will be determined and shared early next week.

All five candidates will visit the district on April 18-20. These visits will include a several activities, many of which can be attended and/or viewed virtually by the public. The list and schedule of activities will be available soon.

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to make a final selection for the next superintendent on April 26 in a public meeting that can be viewed virtually

An online survey will be available next week and the survey will remain open throughout the candidates’ visits. This survey will be available for all members of the public to provide their input on the suitability of each candidate.

