Washoe sheriff: No known connection between deaths of Irion and Scott

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it sees no connection between the deaths of Naomi Irion, kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot and found in a remote Churchill County grave, and Anna Marie Scott, whose body was found in a burned car at the Galena Creek Bridge.

“To allay community members’ concerns, homicide detectives do not have evidence that connects Anna Scott and Naomi Irion to one another, nor Anna Scott to the current suspect in the Irion case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At this time, there is no indication that the two cases are connected.”

The sheriff’s office continues the investigation into the death of Scott, 23, who was found Feb. 3 in a burned vehicle on southbound Interstate 580. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward in the case and people who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

There is a Justice 4 Anna Prayer Circle and March April 13 at 5 p.m. on North Virginia Street at the Truckee River. More details.

Irion,18, was last seen alive March 12 waiting to take a shuttle to work in the parking lot of a Fernley Walmart. Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon has been arrested and charged with her kidnapping. Authorities found Irion’s body Tuesday in a grave in a remote part of Churchill County following a tip.

