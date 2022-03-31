Advertisement

NV Energy Foundation grant will support local research for wildfire preparedness

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:07 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to a grant from the NV Energy Foundation, local scientists at Desert Research Institute have $150,000 to support the development of a Weather and Research Forecast advanced modeling tool that simulates different weather conditions and how it affects smoke and fire.

“Models like this can help forecasters determine just how fast a fire might spread how big the fire might get but on the other side we want to increase the amount of prescribed fires planned burns that are used to help reduce hazardous fuels and mitigate these more disastrous fires,” said Tim Brown, Ph.D., director of DRI’s Western Regional Climate Center.

“To partner with DRI and to get tools, real practical tools, that will help us make real time decisions - that ultimately what this is all about, is keeping our community safe; and to keep our lights on reliably and safely so that we don’t have to experience the effects of wildfire in our community,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief executive officer.

