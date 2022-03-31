Stolen Nevada softball equipment being replaced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - APRIL 1 UPDATE: Stolen softball equipment is being replaced in time for the Nevada series against San Diego State, the program announced Friday afternoon.

“With the support of our community, other programs, and our Mizuno rep, we were able to get some materials to our team down in San Diego,” head coach Linda Garza said in a statement. “All are sending bats that will be arriving at the hotel today for our weekend series against the San Diego State Aztecs.”

Garza credited University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Athletic Director Doug Knuth “for reaching out to make sure we were safe and supported.”

She said campus police and facilities have also been supportive.

“Right now, it’s time to focus on our conference series against San Diego State so we will work from that once we get back to campus next week,” the statement said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A plea to the community from the Nevada softball team after someone allegedly stole the team’s bats from their locker room.

Coach Linda Garza took to social media Thursday asking anyone with equipment to reach out to her as the team takes on the San Diego State Aztecs for a three-game series in San Diego starting Friday.

“Please help!! Any programs/suppliers/companies DM me,” she said in a post on Twitter.

Anyone who has equipment the team can use should reach out to Coach Garza here.

