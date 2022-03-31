Luke Babbitt is the new Manogue High basketball coach

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Former NBA and Wolf Pack basketball player Luke Babbitt is the new Manogue High School basketball coach.

The Catholic school in south Reno made the announcement on Wednesday.

Babbitt played at Galena High School and earned a scholarship to play for the Wolf Pack, but left after two years to play in the NBA.

During the 2010 NBA Draft, he was the 16th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves and who immediately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Babbitt played in the NBA for eight years, playing for the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

In 2020, Babbitt was inducted into the University of Nevada, Reno Athletic Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday morning, in the Bishop Manogue school chapel, President Matt Schambari and Principal Brianne Thoreson introduced the basketball athletes to their new head coach, the school said in a statement. Players had the opportunity to hear from Babbitt, ask questions and introduce themselves.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the next boys head basketball coach at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School,” Babbitt said in a statement from the school. “Bishop Manogue’s academics and athletics are second to none and I’m looking forward to building on a great foundation and basketball program. The skills I learned throughout my career, both on and off the court, are something I’m excited to share with the next generation.”

