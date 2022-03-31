Local nonprofit gifts Washoe County School District funding for wellness programs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Education Alliance of Washoe County, created the Healing through Health initiative to support the well-being of students, a need discovered shortly after the pandemic began.

During a special ceremony at Hunter Lake Elementary, EAWC’s Board of Directors, staff, and sponsors presented a $102,400 check to educators of Washoe County School District. The funding will be split up to support wellness programs in 64 elementary schools throughout the district.

“We want to raise funding for those gaps, and thats exactly why we do it. And seeing the children makes my heart grow several sizes, it just brings it to life. Our partners in education we couldn’t do it without them,” said Kendall Inskip, executive director, Education Alliance of Washoe County.

The contribution, made possible by donations from local businesses and sponsors , will directly impact over 29,000 students throughout Washoe County elementary schools.

“These kids, they see and they know a lot - and they need someone to support them, and love them, so we’re so grateful that we get to do that,” said Amanda McWilliams, principal, Hunter Lake Elementary.

