Advertisement

Las Vegas tourism rebound fueling robust Nevada economy numbers

In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas...
In this June 24, 2021, photo, a dealer distributes cards to gamblers at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:51 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s tourism economy is putting the coronavirus pandemic behind it, with regulators reporting the best casino winnings ever for a February and the airport serving Las Vegas announcing plans to resume nonstop international flights in April.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday reported a 12th straight month of $1 billion or more in casino house winnings.

Harry Reid International Airport announced that 16 airlines will begin nonstop service in coming weeks to destinations in countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Tourist tallies are improving, and Nevada’s unemployment rate is rebounding. The jobless figure dropped from a pandemic-caused record of 30.1% in April 2020 to 5.1% statewide last month.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Pelvic Floor Exercises
Pelvic Floor Exercises
New grant to help local scientists at Desert Research Institute better predict potential fire...
NV Energy Foundation grant will support local research for wildfire preparedness
Re-Know Minute: Potholes
Re-Know Minute: Potholes
Local businesses organize fundraisers for Irion Family
Local businesses organize fundraisers for Irion family