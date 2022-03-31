Advertisement

Cute! Endangered blue-eyed black lemur born in Florida zoo

The little primate will stay behind the scenes until it is old enough to join the other lemurs...
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:56 AM PDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida has a new arrival – a baby blue-eyed black lemur.

The zoo said this is the second successful birth of a blue-eyed black lemur at the facility.

The Madagascar native is considered critically endangered, so every new blue-eyed black lemur born is said to be vital to the survival of the species.

They are one of only a few primates with blue eyes, according to the zoo.

Zookeepers haven’t announced a name yet and won’t know the gender until a health check. They want to give the new parents time to bond first.

“We have many reasons to celebrate this new infant. He or she will further enrich the social environment and experience of the zoo’s amazing mixed-species lemur group and strengthen the sustainability of the blue-eyed black lemur population,” said Tracy Fenn, Assistant Curator of Mammals.

The little primate will stay behind the scenes until it’s old enough to join the other lemurs in the zoo’s exhibit later this year.

