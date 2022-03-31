Advertisement

Cannabis studies program offered at The University of Nevada, Reno

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:52 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is offering four different credit courses for Cannabis studies. This program is in partnership with Green Flower, a Cannabis Education platform.

The programs available are for the Business of Cannabis, the agriculture side to the industry, Cannabis in Law and Policy, and a program in medicine and healthcare. Green Flower provides the expert knowledge so students feel confident at the end of the six-month curriculum. Taking the Cannabis Extended Studies program could also be useful in a career in retail, sales, and human resources.

David Kalef is the Vice President of Higher Education of Green Flower. Kalef mentioned the benefit to these programs being offered in the state of Nevada,

“Most universities across the country don’t have the subject matter, expertise, or the bandwidth to build out really comprehensive quality programs. When a school realizes there’s a market and a need for students to learn this, it’s a great way for them to be able to get into it and offer something of really high quality and do so relatively quickly,” Kalef said.

UNR’s registration for May classes is now open, and they are offering students to save $250 if they register for Cannabis Studies before April 4.

To visit the studies page and see all the curriculum details, click here.

