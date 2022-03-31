Body found in Truckee River in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Truckee River in Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department and Sparks Fire Department responded to the area of 655 Spice Island Drive around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Officers found the body of a male in the river.

The body was removed from the river and the Washoe County Medical Examiner was contacted.

Sparks police released no other details and said the investigation is ongoing.

