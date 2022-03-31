Advertisement

Basecamp Reno holding community climb event

By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Basecamp Reno, a local climbing gym, is promoting the sport of rock climbing with it’s community climb events. They happen on the last Thursday of every month, with the latest being held on March 31st from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Brian Sweeney, the Manager at Basecamp, says these events are meant to introduce people to climbing. He recommends being open to trying new things.

As for older climbers, Sweeney says this is an opportunity to bring in friends who have been wanting to try. During the event, current members can bring one friend in for free.

For other’s going in for their first time, the cost in $10. It includes shoe, chalk, and a harness rental and a day pass to climb.

You can find more information on Basecamp here.

