Advertisement

VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot

A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, police said. (Source: WFTS, Winter Haven PD, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:41 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Winter Haven police said in a Facebook post that Donald Walker, 43, turned himself in Tuesday.

The attack was captured on camera, with police identifying Walker as the man seen throwing a 73-year-old man to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the Publix parking lot.

Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.
Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.(Winter Haven Police Dept.)

Police said the victim was walking out of Publix and as he entered the crosswalk, Walker sped by in his truck “faster than it should have” and came very close to hitting the victim. The victim yelled out to Walker, and a verbal exchange transpired until Walker got out of the vehicle and pummeled the elderly man, police said. Police also said Walker smashed the victim’s cell phone so that he couldn’t call for help.

In a Facebook post Monday, Winter Haven police asked the public to help locate Walker. The following day, police announced that Walker was in custody after turning himself in.

Walker is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.

Police did not provide details on the victim’s injuries, but said he was “pretty banged up” but appears he will be OK.

Winter Haven is about 50 miles east of Tampa.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s body recovered
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Car riddled with bullets, driver escapes in small California community
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned from the U.S House of Representatvies after...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office
A Chicago high school teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place.
History teacher removed after hanging Black doll in classroom
Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately,...
Man used dating apps to target single moms to get to their children, police say