Shooting under investigation near Carlin

Eureka County Sheriff's Office
Eureka County Sheriff's Office(ECSO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARLIN, Nev. (KOLO) - A shooting is under investigation near Interstate 80 just west of the Eureka-Elko County line. It happened about a mile west of Carlin on Old Highway 40. Multiple agencies are responding including the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and the Carline Police Department.

Carlin Police described it as an active shooter incident, but few details have been released.

Check back with this story for more information on this developing situation.

