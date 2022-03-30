Nevada down 11-0, storms back to take lead, eventually falls 14-13 in extras

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada nearly completed one of the greatest comebacks in program history Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field, coming all the way back to take a one-run lead after trailing No. 2 Oregon State, 11-0, but ultimately falling, 14-13, in 11 innings.

Incredibly, it marked the fifth-straight meeting between the Wolf Pack and Beavers that went to extra innings and was decided by a single run. Oregon State has now won three of those five meetings.

The teams will close the two-game, midweek set Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Tanner Smith’s solo home run in the top of the 11th was the difference, lifting Oregon State (18-5) to the win. Smith’s homer spoiled a strong relief outing from Kade Morris, who fell to 2-3 with the loss despite striking out six and allowing just three hits over three innings of work.

The Beavers blitzed the Pack for 11 runs over the third and fourth innings, taking an 11-0 lead as Nevada managed just one hit, a Landon Wallace double, over the first four innings.

But Nevada (11-11) showed signs of life in the fifth, getting a pair of runs as Dario Gomez scored on a wild pitch and Jaxon Woodhouse came in on a Tyler Bosetti single.

The sixth inning was where the Pack turned the tide, despite the Beavers adding a run to go up 12-2. Nevada began its nine-run frame by loading the bases on singles from Pat Caulfield and Joshua Zamora, and a Gomez walk against Beaver reliever David Grewe. Matt Clayton’s sacrifice fly brought Caulfield in the begin the scoring, with Woodhouse and Wallace adding RBI singles.

Jayson Hibbard came on for Oregon State, and promptly loaded the bases again by plunking Ryan Jackson. Hibbard’s wildness continued, as he hit Bosetti to force in Woodhouse, then issued a bases-loaded walk to Jacob Stinson to make it 12-7.

A sacrifice fly from Caulfield plated Jackson to make it 12-8, and, after opening with a ball to Zamora, Hibbard was lifted for Ian Lawson. Zamora then rocketed Lawson’s first offering deep and out to left-center for his ninth homer of the season, bringing the Pack to within a run at 12-11.

Nevada took the lead in the seventh in unexpected fashion. With runners at second and third and one out, Lawson dropped the ball while in a set position, with the balk allowing Cameron Jowaiszas to score the tying run. The Pack then took a 13-12 lead on Bosetti’s single up the middle through a drawn-in infield, scoring Wallace.

Oregon State responded with a one-out, RBI single from Justin Boyd to tie it at 13-13 in the top of the eighth.

That would wrap the scoring for nearly three innings, as each reliever took control. Oregon State’s Reid Sebby pitched scoreless frames in the ninth and 10th to get his first win of the season, with Ryan Brown tossing a 1-2-3 11th for his first save.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.