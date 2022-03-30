Advertisement

Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana father fatally shot his son after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dianne Drive in St. Charles Parish. The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene, WVUE reports.

Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Suspect in Naomi Irion kidnapping to make virtual court appearance Wednesday
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Nevada down 11-0, storms back to take lead, eventually falls 14-13 in extras
Nevada down 11-0, storms back to take lead, eventually falls 14-13 in extras
Wolf Pack nearly topples nation's third-best program in Oregon State
Nevada down 11-0, storms back to take lead, eventually falls 14-13 in extras
In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the...
California governor rejects parole for Manson family member
First responders work to clear a crash at Moana Lane and Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nev. on March...
Driver arrested after south Reno crash
artprice-nft.com (PRNewsfoto/Artmarket.com)
NFTs: A billion-dollar industry and a hot spot for scams