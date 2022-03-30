Advertisement

Driver arrested after south Reno crash

First responders work to clear a crash at Moana Lane and Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nev. on March...
First responders work to clear a crash at Moana Lane and Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nev. on March 29, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver is facing charges after a crash that closed an intersection in south Reno for more than an hour. NHP troopers attempted to stop a white car on Moana Lane just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. The driver took off, hitting a Ford pickup at Kietzke Lane. Troopers determined the white car had been stolen.

The driver of the white car was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Ford driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.

