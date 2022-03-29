Support for Naomi Irion expands beyond Northern Nevada

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (KOLO) - Gianna Swanson lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan and saw posts about Naomi Irion on Facebook.

Irion was kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada the morning of March 12, 2022.

Swanson saw the responses from hundreds of people and knew she had to do something to help.

“In my free time as a hobby, I like to paint and do makeup stuff. I made a post about two days ago with some wood ornaments and keychains saying ‘Hey, if anyone wants these let me know,’ and a lot of people reached out,” Swanson said.

She started painting the wood ornaments with rainbows, butterflies and hearts. But soon enough, she was making custom ornaments and sending them off with keychains that say ‘Naomi’ to people across the United States.

“People have reached out and kind of told their story saying, ‘Hey, can you make this?’,” Swanson said.

She says it makes her work even more special, knowing she is able to help and that Naomi is bringing them all together.

Some people have sent Swanson money, but she says all the donations she gets go to the Irion family to help with the search.

“I have just been giving back to the Go Fund Me for Naomi’s family,” she said.

All the packaging also has Naomi’s name on it and Swanson says she always adds a small card for the person who ordered from her.

“On the actual envelope that I package, I write stuff about Naomi on it so the mail carriers see it... and the keychains themselves say Naomi with a heart on them,” she added.

Swanson has a passion for finding missing people. In her free time, she runs a Facebook page called ‘Advocates for Americas Missing’.

You can order a painting or keychain through Swanson’s Facebook page or her email address: giannamarie203@gmail.com.

