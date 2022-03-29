Silver State Sights - The Laughlin Riverwalk

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s obvious that Las Vegas and Reno are the top two most visited casino and resort destination towns in the state, but you might not immediately know number three on that list.

“There’s more reasonably priced casinos and entertainment around here,” said Larry Novak, visiting from Minnesota.

And that for many, is the appeal to the resort town of Laughlin, Nevada, an unincorporated town of about 8,500 located an hour and a half south of Las Vegas.

The town features seven casinos with more than 1,000 rooms. The largest being the Aquarius – which like several others has a riverwalk behind it.

“It does have the casinos but it also has the beautiful riverwalk,” explained Shari Davis of Travel Nevada. “There’s jet skiing and plenty of other things to do aside from just the casinos.”

And the view from the riverwalk is unlike any other in the Silver State, but if you go in the summer be warned – the average July high is 109 degrees.

