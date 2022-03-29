Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: McCarran Blvd. Study

By Rebecca Day
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), is seeking public input on the McCarran Boulevard Corridor Study. The community is invited to learn more about the study and take a brief survey at rtcwashoe.com from March 10 – April 10, 2022.

As part of the study, the RTC and NDOT will analyze existing conditions along the 23-mile McCarran Boulevard loop, including traffic volumes, safety issues, transit access, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities. The study will also help identify and prioritize different types of transportation needs, based on technical analysis, stakeholder feedback, and community outreach. Future improvements on McCarran Boulevard could include reducing traffic congestion, enhancing multimodal travel options, and safety improvements.

When the RTC is done with the study, the results will help prioritize potential future improvements.

For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com.

