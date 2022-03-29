Advertisement

Reno doctor shares interventional pain treatment options to help patients avoid opioids

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Ali Nairizi is a pain specialist at Reno Tahoe Pain Associates and United Pain Urgent Care. He’s a major advocate for helping patients treat their pain without the use of opioids, a dangerous and deadly drug that has created an epidemic throughout the country.

Tuesday, Dr. Nairizi is hosting a seminar to help people more thoroughly understand pain treatment options for chronic and acute pain that don’t include opioids.

Event Details:

  • Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30pm
  • Aloft Hotel (2015 Terminal Way, Reno NV 89502)
  • Free dinner and refreshments
  • Please RSVP to (775) 384-1127

To participate in the seminar via Zoom, click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7122124880.

You can also follow along through Facebook Live by following Reno Tahoe Pain Associates.

