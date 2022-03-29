Naomi Irion Update: Billboards fueling response

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been two and a half weeks since an 18-year-old Fernley woman disappeared from a Walmart parking lot. The man accused of kidnapping her is about to appear in court for the first time. And her family, friends and many others in northern Nevada are actively seeking answers.

Forty-one-year old Troy Driver of Fallon will appear in a Fernley court Wednesday for his initial appearance on felony kidnapping charges.

Meanwhile, the search for Naomi Irion continues.

Fortunately cases like this don’t come along very often, but when they do they can touch thousands. And that’s important, because anyone who has worked them will tell you keeping the case before the public, enlisting it’s efforts, its memories can be crucial.

That hasn’t been a problem with the search for Naomi Irion. Weekend searches have drawn hundreds. Flyers and posters are everywhere. Her disappearance dominates conversations in local coffee shops and office break rooms. And the phones at Secret Witness have been ringing.

Electronic billboards bearing her image have played a big role in that response. Lamar Advertising has done this before in other cases as part of a partnership with Secret Witness dating back several years.

“When Naomi’s case came about we wanted to spring into action and get that message out as quickly as we could,” says Lamar Account Executive Nick Pribila.

In this case, from design to the roadway took about an hour and their visibility is hard to match.

“That missing person message is up on all 16 digital board throughout the northern Nevada community,” says Pribila. “That is being seen by more than two million people per day in the Reno, Sparks, Carson City area.”

They’ve inspired others to step forward. The Grand Sierra Resort stepped forward and offered to add the message to its electronic marquee along I-580.

Senior Vice President Christopher Abraham says it was all part of being a member of the community. “If we see a need and there’s something we can do to help, we raise our hand, make contact and we do everything we can do to help.”

The result of all this constant visibility? A flood of calls to Secret Witness. Nine of every 10 calls to (775) 322-4900 these days is about this case.

One of them--perhaps the next--someone remembering seeing her, Troy Driver or their vehicles, a seemingly insignificant detail could be the key.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.