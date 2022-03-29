Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Lake Tahoe Fundraiser

The Trailblaze Challenge is a 23.2 mile hike around beautiful Lake Tahoe.
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:50 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation invites you to join the Trailblaze Challenge. It’s a 23.2 mile hike around Lake Tahoe.

You’ll be surrounded by other hikers and if you’re not in shape for this event don’t worry.

There is a 14 week training program to help you prepare for the hike and once it starts it’s not a race, but rather a hike designed to cater to people of all fitness levels.

Research has shown that a wish is an important part of a child’s treatment journey and your participation in this event will help raise money to pay for these wishes.

You have time to prepare if you don’t think you’re ready for this hike.

”I encourage  you to sign up soon. It’s on a first come first serve basis and space is limited. Definitely sign up soon and that way you’ll start to get Tuesday trail talks and we have weekly hikes that you can do as a group to help you train,” said Make-A-Wish Northern Nevada Director, Seema Donahoe.

The hike is happening on two different dates: the weekend of May 21 and the weekend of June 10.

Click here to sign up.

