KOLO Cooks: ‘Not-so-Philly’ chicken cheese steaks with Chef Jonathan Chapin

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Philly can keep their cheese steaks. Chef Jonathan Chapin is giving Reno is own original recipe. For the sauce, he’s made a concoction of local ingredients from Verdi Local Distillery and BJ’s BBQ. This might just be the new iconic Reno sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breast, cut into small pieces
  • 1 yellow onion (chopped)
  • 1 orange, yellow, red pepper (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup Verdi Local Distillery BBQ sauce
  • 1T BJ’s BBQ hot sauce
  • 1T Worcestershire sauce
  • 1T garlic oil
  • 3 garlic cloves (chopped)
  • 1 serrano pepper
  • 3 pieces of provolone (sliced)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Hoagie rolls

Directions:

  1. Cook down peppers, garlic, and onion in oil until translucent; set aside.
  2. In same pan cook chicken adding BBQ sauce, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper (to taste).
  3. When fully cooked, fold in cheese until melted.
  4. Place meat and cheese medley in bun.
  5. Garnish with pickle and olive; add extra hot sauce if desired.
  6. Enjoy anytime of the year!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

