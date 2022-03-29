Henderson police: Suspect ‘mashed the gas,’ hit 2 girls with SUV after daughter involved in fight at school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department said a suspect said she had to “take out” two juveniles after her daughter was involved in a fight at a local high school.

According to police, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard in reference to a reported battery with a deadly weapon (vehicle).

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect intentionally struck two juvenile victims with a vehicle. On Tuesday morning, HPD identified the suspect as 36-year-old Fatima Mitchell. Mitchell faces two counts of attempted murder.

The Henderson Police Department said a suspect appears to have intentionally struck two juvenile victims with a vehicle Monday afternoon. (Courtesy Heather Day) (Courtesy Heather Day)

According to an arrest report, Clark County School District Police alerted Henderson Police of the incident, saying a woman was “trying to hit and kill people.” Police said two female juveniles were taken to St. Rose Siena hospital for treatment.

CCSDPD advised that Mitchell made a “spontaneous utterance in relation to intentionally hitting children and that she would have hit more children if possible,” the report said. Mitchell reportedly told police, “I got all the little homies” and “f--- the kids” after the incident, the report said.

Mitchell’s daughter talked to HPD and said she was involved in an altercation and that she and another girl were supposed to fight to “settle” the dispute. The daughter went home around 12 p.m. and told her mother about the fight. The daughter said her mother “had a certain look in her eyes” when she told her about the fight, but the daughter unable to elaborate on what that meant, the arrest report said.

The daughter went back to the school for the fight. She noticed her mother driving her Tahoe in the area, the report said. The daughter said Mitchell hit the juvenile with the car and said she believed her mother “was doing it to protect her,” the report said.

When Mitchell agreed to talk to police, she said her daughter was getting jumped at school. Mitchell claimed the school wasn’t communicating with her about the issue and got upset.

Mitchell said she saw the group of girls and said, “what’s up, who wants it?”

“She said she then ‘mashed the gas,’” HPD said in the report.

When asked if Mitchell intended to hurt the kids, Mitchell said, “If anyone messes with my kids all I know is to take them out,” the report said. When police asked Mitchell what she meant by “take them out,” she said, “Obviously they must want to die,” the report said.

Mitchell’s first court appearance was set for March 31.

