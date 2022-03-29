Advertisement

Fernley High student ‘apprehended’ after bringing BB gun to school

School safety graphic
School safety graphic(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - School officials at Fernley High said a student was ‘apprehended’ Tuesday after bringing a BB gun to campus.

It was a spring-loaded BB gun and was empty, school officials said, and no student or staff member was ever in danger.

School operations continued as normal Tuesday.

In a statement, school administrators said in part, “We commend school officials and law enforcement for their diligence in investigating suspected issues. We also commend those who brought this information forward so that FHS school administration and law enforcement could quickly and efficiently to address the issue.”

The school provided no additional information about the student who brought the BB gun to campus.

Administrators encouraged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of bringing BB guns or any other type of weapon to school.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Suspect in Naomi Irion kidnapping to make virtual court appearance Wednesday
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping