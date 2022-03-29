Fernley High student ‘apprehended’ after bringing BB gun to school

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - School officials at Fernley High said a student was ‘apprehended’ Tuesday after bringing a BB gun to campus.

It was a spring-loaded BB gun and was empty, school officials said, and no student or staff member was ever in danger.

School operations continued as normal Tuesday.

In a statement, school administrators said in part, “We commend school officials and law enforcement for their diligence in investigating suspected issues. We also commend those who brought this information forward so that FHS school administration and law enforcement could quickly and efficiently to address the issue.”

The school provided no additional information about the student who brought the BB gun to campus.

Administrators encouraged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of bringing BB guns or any other type of weapon to school.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.