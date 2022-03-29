“Experts” say Nevada gardens second-most expensive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We can add this to the endless parade of so-called lists ranking our state near the bottom for an endless number of reasons. A ‘study” by gardening experts at Allaboutgardening.com has concluded we live in the second costliest state to own a garden.

Like many of these lists the conclusion bears a closer examination.

In this case the ‘gardening experts’ have crunched the average size of a yard in each state with the average cost per square foot of said yard. Voila! Real estate is expensive here, hardly news, and apparently our yards are small--in fact at an average of 4,386 square feet, the smallest in the country. With an average property price of over $300-thousand dollars it works out to a square foot of Nevada yard space costing more than $70 dollars. That’s easy work for a middle school math student, but enough for the gardening experts at Allaboutgardening.com to rank us the second most expensive gardening state in the country.

Yeah, t’s about numbers not green growing things.

That said, we do face our challenges here and some of them have a dollar sign attached.

First and foremost, water. It rarely falls out of the sky, so we have to buy it. But there are ways of cutting the bill while growing a healthier plant.

“Whether it’s a vegetable garden, my lawn or my existing trees or a new planting my focus is on growing deep roots,” says Jon Bruyn, the Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery. “If i get those roots deep my water needs are less.”

Then there’s our soil. it may need help.

“We have to add that organic matter because it’s missing from our soil. we have a very high mineral content of our soil.”

There’s one valuable additive that won’t cost you--a little bit of patience.

Forcing growth by over-fertilizing or planting too early carries a cost. It’s not for nothing, Bruyn says, that experienced local gardeners have long cautioned not to plant tomatoes until the snow is off Peavine.

“Sadly, that is a very accurate wife’s tale. I’ve never seen it fail.”

That’s from a real gardening expert who uses his eyes and experience, not a calculator.

Finally i know you’re wondering what the rest of the list looked like. California was the most expensive, Mississippi and West Virginia, the first and second cheapest states to own a garden. That should tell you something.

