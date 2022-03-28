TheatreWorks 2022 season kicks off with ‘James and the Giant Peach, Jr.’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The classic tale of “James and the Giant Peach” opens at the TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada April 8! The children’s musical takes audiences on a journey into a new world, one filled with magic potions, talking (and singing!) insects, and a lesson to learn for kids and adults of all ages.

Director, Hannah Mills, and cast members Gavin Sauceda (James) and Lilli Gorbet (Grasshopper), stopped by Morning Break to talk about the show and give viewers a sneak peak with a special performance of one of the scenes.

There are two weekends to see the show. “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” will take place on the following dates:

Friday, April 8 and April 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 and April 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 and April 17 at 2 p.m.

Buy your tickets for the show here. To learn more about TheatreWorks, click here.

