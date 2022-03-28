Kidnapping suspect has criminal past

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 41-year-old man is in Yerington’s jail tonight, accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion on March 12, 2022.

Troy Driver was arrest Friday March 25, at his work. A truck matching the description of a vehicle involved in the kidnapping was taken away by Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies and the FBI on Friday as well. According to sources, a neighbor on Alcorn Drive in Fallon noticed the newer model one-ton High Country pickup parked in a garage where the door was open and called authorities.

However, this isn’t Driver’s first scrape with the law.

According to the “Ukiah Daily Journal”, at age 17 Driver pleaded guilty as an accessory to the murder of 19-year-old Paul Steven Rodriguez. Rodriguez was gunned down in the driveway of Driver’s parent’s home in Willits. The news articles state Driver and an accomplice coaxed Rodriguez to the house. There, Rodriguez’s girlfriend fatally shot him. Then, Driver and the accomplice took Rodriguez’s body and dumped it near Highway 28 near Navarro.

As he entered his plea, Driver also pled guilty to a series of armed robberies in Ukiah. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prior to the murder, Driver was given formal probation for breaking into a gun store.

At age 15 he was in the Shasta Youth Correctional Facility. Removed from his home, he was sent to the center for pointing an automatic pistol at another teen demanding information.

At age 12 he was sentenced to community service for shooting a deer out of season.

Driver appears in Justice Court on Wednesday March 30, 2022, at noon in Fernley for his initial appearance.

At that time, we should have probable cause affidavit from the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office which will provide more insight on how and why Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping Naomi Irion.

