Advertisement

Kidnapping suspect has criminal past

By Terri Russell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 41-year-old man is in Yerington’s jail tonight, accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion on March 12, 2022.

Troy Driver was arrest Friday March 25, at his work. A truck matching the description of a vehicle involved in the kidnapping was taken away by Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies and the FBI on Friday as well. According to sources, a neighbor on Alcorn Drive in Fallon noticed the newer model one-ton High Country pickup parked in a garage where the door was open and called authorities.

However, this isn’t Driver’s first scrape with the law.

According to the “Ukiah Daily Journal”, at age 17 Driver pleaded guilty as an accessory to the murder of 19-year-old Paul Steven Rodriguez. Rodriguez was gunned down in the driveway of Driver’s parent’s home in Willits. The news articles state Driver and an accomplice coaxed Rodriguez to the house. There, Rodriguez’s girlfriend fatally shot him. Then, Driver and the accomplice took Rodriguez’s body and dumped it near Highway 28 near Navarro.

As he entered his plea, Driver also pled guilty to a series of armed robberies in Ukiah. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prior to the murder, Driver was given formal probation for breaking into a gun store.

At age 15 he was in the Shasta Youth Correctional Facility. Removed from his home, he was sent to the center for pointing an automatic pistol at another teen demanding information.

At age 12 he was sentenced to community service for shooting a deer out of season.

Driver appears in Justice Court on Wednesday March 30, 2022, at noon in Fernley for his initial appearance.

At that time, we should have probable cause affidavit from the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office which will provide more insight on how and why Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping Naomi Irion.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver Mugshot
Suspect in Naomi Irion kidnapping to make virtual court appearance Wednesday
64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
Reno woman missing in southern Nevada
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this booking photo of Tanis Hershkowitz and a photo...
Incline Village traffic stop leads to arrest for alleged cocaine possession

Latest News

The Trailblaze Challenge is a 23.2 mile hike around beautiful Lake Tahoe.
Make-A-Wish Lake Tahoe Fundraiser
A closer look at alopecia
A closer look at alopecia
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Mug shot of 41 year old Troy Driver
Suspected Kidnapper has criminal history