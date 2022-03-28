Advertisement

K-9 finds $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in tomato shipment

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A police K-9 in Las Vegas alerted detectives to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden among a tomato delivery, Las Vegas police said.

Officers stopped a semi for erratic driving at 2:30 a.m. Friday, and the driver appeared “nervous” with a story that didn’t add up, Las Vegas police said in a tweet.

K-9 Nuggetz signaled an alert for drugs in the truck, which lead to a search. Officers said they found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $10.5 million hidden within the tomatoes in the truck.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for allegedly trafficking a controlled substance.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for trafficking a controlled substance. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)(Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

