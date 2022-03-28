Driver dies after overnight crash on Veterans Parkway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died early Monday following a crash at Veterans Parkway and South Meadows Parkway.

Officers with the Reno Police Department responded just before 1 a.m. March 28, 2022 and found a driver trapped. He had to be rescued from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

The incident closed the intersection for several hours.

Detectives are looking for witnesses. If you have any information you are asked to call the Reno Police Department traffic office at 775–334–2141.

