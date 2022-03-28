Advertisement

Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer

A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.(Paramus Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) – Officers in New Jersey are investigating an unusual accident involving a human corpse.

According to the Paramus Police Department, a body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.

The horse in the trailer was not hurt.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated; however, their injuries were not considered serious.

Paramus Police Officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 this...

Posted by Paramus Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Suspect in Naomi Irion kidnapping to make virtual court appearance Wednesday
The Daily Mail front page
British tabloid has new details in the Naomi Irion abduction case
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Tips for saving money on groceries
Groceries are expected to increase up to 4%, while gas will stay about the same or rise further.
Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, left, joined Russian cosmonauts in a return to Earth Wednesday.
RAW: Cosmonauts and astronaut prepare to land
No one really knows how many people may have died under the rubble of the theater bombed by...
Mariupol theater survivors talk about attack on Ukraine
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule